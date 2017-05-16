'I would never wish that on any person, any family' - Kiwi teen's dad as son clings to life after attack outside Brisbane McDonald's

A 17-year-old New Zealander is fighting for his life in a Brisbane hospital after being attacked outside a McDonald's on Friday night.

Joshua Waite, formerly of Hamilton, sustained severe head injuries after being kicked in the face and is in an induced coma, reported 9NEWS.

His father, Andy Waite, said the family were "waiting and hoping" Josh would make it.

"He's a battler," Mr Waite told 9NEWS.

"The hurt and the anger and the frustration that I feel, I would never wish that on any person, any dad, any family, no one," he said through tears.

A relative who flew in from New Zealand said it was "an absolutely nightmare".

"It's a waiting game and all we can do is just support each other... and just keep telling Josh we love him."

Josh's grandmother, Jenny Garrett, told the NZ Herald the attack had turned the family "upside down, inside out and tearing us all apart".

As Joshua is not an Australian citizen, his aunt Raihia Hooker has created a Givealittle page to raise funds for his expensive medical costs.

Joshua Waite on life support in a Brisbane hospital after being kicked in the head outside a McDonald's on Friday night. Source: Givealittle: Joshua Waite

The page describes Joshua as having the "biggest heart".

"Joshy has always put everyone else's needs before his own and has a passion for helping other kids in need. We want him to use all of his energy to get stronger and recover."

The page has raised $1,735 since it was created yesterday.