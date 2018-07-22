Would-be Hamilton dairy robber stabs counter with kitchen knife right in front of the shop assistant

A would-be robber stabbed the counter of a Hamilton dairy with a kitchen knife in front of the shop assistant before fleeing empty-handed today.

The suspect in the Ellicott Road Dairy attempted robbery. Source: Supplied

Police are appealing for public assistance to identify the offender following the incident at the Ellicott Road Dairy at about 1.20pm.

A man entered the store and approached the counter with his face partially covered, carrying a black handled kitchen knife, Acting Detective Sergeant Michael Handley said.

He struck the blade of the knife onto the counter twice, directly in front of the attending staff member.

The staff member told the offender police were on their way, and the offender promptly left the shop empty-handed heading in a westerly direction on Ellicott Street, Mr Handley said.

The offender is described as Maori or Pacific islander, 5ft 6in (167cm) tall, of solid to fat build, and he was wearing distinctive clothing.

Police say anyone who recognises who the man pictured will need to come forward and speak to police as soon as possible.