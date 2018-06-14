 

'I would do anything to get drug testing in this country' says man whose partner and best mate died when drugged driver ploughed into them

A man whose partner and best mate died when a drugged driver's car crashed into them says he'd do anything to get random drug driver testing up and running in New Zealand, saying what happened to him was diabolical and disgusting.

Lance Carter has spoken out as figures show more fatal crashes last year involved drugged drivers than drunk drivers.

Figures obtained by the Automobile Association show more fatal road crashes last year involved drugged drivers than drunk drivers.

The AA is repeating its call for the introduction of random roadside drugs testing.

On an afternoon in July 2016, a car ploughed into Lance Carter, his partner Leigh Rhodes and their friend Kenny McCrae as they changed a tyre on State Highway 29A in Tauranga.

Ms Rhodes aged 60, and Mr McCrae, 52, both died, while Mr Carter who was 66 at the time spent six weeks in hospital, with injuries including a shattered ankle.

Today Mr Carter, who says he still can't walk properly, told 1 NEWS he would do anything to get drug testing in this country up and going. 

"If I have to do something more I will. I mean what happened to me is absolutely diabolical and disgusting. If I can stop that I will. I'll try my best, yeah," he said.

The whole experience has been horrific, Mr Carter said.

"I had my partner killed, I had my best mate killed by a drug driver that had two Class B drugs in her system, one that she stole off her patient. She was a caregiver. And that's horrific in its own right, let alone being on a meth programme for seven years. To me she shouldn't be on it at all," he said.

"And they give it to her in prison which is wrong, absolutely wrong."

Mr Carter said he misses his partner every night and he and other family members have got "the life sentence" while "the one in prison has got nothing, she got the light bit".

Mr Carter says New Zealand is not taking drug driving seriously enough.

He's critical of politicians who're wanting people who've committed drug offences out of prison on the basis that they'll be better looked after on the outside.

"I can't see that happening at all. They will actually do it again, and know how not to get caught," he said.

The figures reported today show that last year, 79 fatal crashes involved a driver with drugs in their system, compared with 70 involving an intoxicated driver.

In 2016, 59 fatal crashes involved a drugged driver and 67 involved alcohol. 

