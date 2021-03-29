'Worth giving a chance' – Kaimanawa wild horses face being culled if not rehomed

Around 200 Kaimanawa wild horses are looking for homes ahead of the upcoming muster, and face being culled if they can't be rehomed.

The Kaimanawa wild horse muster. Source: Supplied

Last year's muster was cancelled due to Covid-19, when the country was plunged into lockdown.

It means even more of the horses need to be rounded up and removed as part of the Kaimanawa Range management plan, which requires the herd to remain at 300 horses maximum.

This year, around 206 horses need to be removed and rehomed or culled. So far, homes have been found for 55 of them, since the call went out last year.

It's coming down to the wire; the deadline is Wednesday.

But Sue Rivers, chairperson at the Kaimanawa Heritage Horses Welfare Society, is hopeful enough people will put their hands up in time.

"These horses are worth giving a chance," she told 1 NEWS.

"They will take you on a journey of discovery about yourself, and teach you things about horses that most people don't believe are possible.

"Their incredible ability to bond with people and their willingness to do anything asked of them make them fantastic companions as well as honest horses that can achieve great things in most disciplines."

The Kaimanawa wild horse muster. Source: Supplied

It can be a difficult process to rehome the wild horses, which are unused to humans.

Some trainers are able to handle the horses before they're sold, while other Kaimanawas are rehomed wild.

Rivers says finding homes with suitable experience and facilities is the biggest challenge they face.

"Although we have a growing list of registered and suitably qualified handlers, as well as a growing list of people who would like the initial handling done on their behalf, we often struggle to find suitable facilities to use for this purpose."

Last year's delay means that as well as having to round up more horses this year, "a high number" of applications had to be withdrawn after their circumstances changed, River says.

"Many people have commented to say that if it were not for Covid, they would have been able to help more this year."