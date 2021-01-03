Worst of wild weather over for Otago, after weekend rain flooded streets

The worst of the severe weather in Otago has now passed.
Northern parts of the region were battered by torrential rain on Saturday, flooding several streets and closing sections of roads.
MetService said it expected a few more showers to pass throughout the day but the risk of another thunderstorm was low.
Meanwhile, there remained a moderate risk of another thunderstorm and downpour in the Central North Island.
MetService is forecasting a 10 to 25 millimetres of rain and hail in the afternoon and evening.