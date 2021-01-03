TODAY |

Worst of wild weather over for Otago, after weekend rain flooded streets

Source: 

The worst of the severe weather in Otago has now passed.

The damage to roads in one district is estimated to be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. Source: 1 NEWS

Northern parts of the region were battered by torrential rain on Saturday, flooding several streets and closing sections of roads.

MetService said it expected a few more showers to pass throughout the day but the risk of another thunderstorm was low.

Meanwhile, there remained a moderate risk of another thunderstorm and downpour in the Central North Island.

MetService is forecasting a 10 to 25 millimetres of rain and hail in the afternoon and evening.

rnz.co.nz

