'Worst strategic move' - Winston Peters fires back after National rules out working with NZ First after election

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

National will not work with New Zealand First following this year’s election, leader Simon Bridges pledged today at the party’s caucus retreat.

Simon Bridges told media he doesn't think the parties can have a "constructive trusting relationship".

“I don’t believe we can work with NZ First and have a constructive trusting relationship,” he said.

“A vote for NZ First is a vote for Labour and the Greens."

National negotiated with NZ First after the 2017 election, however NZ First went into a coalition agreement with Labour to make the current Government.

“National wants New Zealanders to have a clear choice and certainty about what they’re getting when they go to the ballot box,” Mr Bridges said.

NZ First leader Winston Peters has fired back, calling the commitment potentially the "worst strategic move you will ever make".

"Let me say this – he’s got a lot to learn about politics," Mr Peters said after today's announcement.

He also warned that just because Mr Bridges doesn't want to work with him, doesn't guarantee the rest of the party would agree if it came down to the wire.

"The one thing New Zealand First is confident about is that if voters deliver that possibility, and if Mr Bridges doesn’t pick up the phone, someone else within his caucus will do it for him," Mr Peters says.

"As Douglas McArthur said, there’ll come a time soon when he’ll when want to see me much more than I want to see him."

It comes after PM Jacinda Ardern announced this week the 2020 election will be held on September 19, 2020.

“I don’t believe we can work with NZ First and have a constructive trusting relationship,” Mr Bridges said. He said he did not trust NZ First following the 2017 negotiations.

Mr Bridges made the announcement from Hawke’s Bay.

