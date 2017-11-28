 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'Worst case scenario' - GNS scientist says magnitude nine earthquake on Hikurangi subduction zone could trigger devastating tsunami

share

Source:

1 NEWS

GNS scientist Kate Clark has outlined what would happened if a large "megathrust" earthquake struck on the Hikurangi subduction fault east of New Zealand.

GNS Scientist Kate Clark says if it struck on the Hikurangi subduction zone, a massive tsunami could hit the east coast.
Source: Breakfast

The fault runs the length of the east coast of the North Island, across Cook Strait and down to Kaikoura, and is the area where the Pacific tectonic plate pushes underneath the Australian plate.

Speaking this morning to TVNZ 1's Breakfast programme, Dr Clark said a magnitude nine earthquake on the fault, which is the worst-case scenario, would be felt across the country with a very long period of shaking.

Following the quake, a tsunami would likely be triggered, giving people on the coast just seven minutes, in some places, to escape from a wall of water.

"It would probably generate very widespread ground shaking and a very long duration probably felt over most of New Zealand," Dr Clark said.

"Possibly the deadliest impact would be the tsunami that it triggers - it would inundate low-lying parts of the east coast very quickly - within seven to 30 minutes we could get tsunami inundation."

It's difficult to predict where and when an earthquake will take place, but Ms Clark said further study is being undertaken along the faultline to understand how common large earthquakes have been.

"We see evidence for these earthquakes along the whole Hikurangi margin," she said.

"Our understanding of the geological record is not really complete enough to forecast the size and the timing of the next earthquake, but there's a lot of research going on at the moment."

It will open to the public from December 15 but today locals were given the first tour.
Source: 1 NEWS

The most important thing, she said, was "having your emergency kit ready, knowing your tsunami evacuation route, having a family emergency plan and following the advice that we get from emergency management".

Related

Science

Natural Disasters

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:29
1
The Tongan centre said he's proud of what the team achieved on and off the field.

'Lets stop the protest and move on' - Konrad Hurrell addresses die hard Tonga fans in heartfelt message

00:47
2
The rugby league stars showed love to their adoring fans, giving away their playing gears and celebrating with them downtown last night.

Watch: Tongan stars Jason Taumalolo, Konrad Hurrell dance on Auckland hotel balcony as fans sing beautiful song below

01:12
3
She said working on the prosecution and defence have both been "a point of pride."

Video: Defiant Green MP Golriz Ghahraman defends her work for UN in Rwanda after 'genocide denier' allegations

00:51
4
The rugby league star threw away his boots as fans stayed late into the evening to be with their heroes.

Watch: Mate Ma'a Tonga idol Jason Taumalolo chucks playing gear to adoring supporters outside team's hotel

01:37
5
The former US actress also revealed the details of Prince Harry's proposal.

Watch: 'Definitely a set up' – Meghan Markle reveals how she met Prince Harry on a blind date

01:37
The former US actress also revealed the details of Prince Harry's proposal.

Watch: 'Definitely a set up' – Meghan Markle reveals how she met Prince Harry on a blind date

The happy couple revealed they met on a blind date, and that the Queen's corgis have given Meghan their seal of approval.


Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from 12pm.

02:01
The video has had nearly 2 million views online already.

Marketing expert praises police's viral recruitment video as total cost revealed

The hugely-popular video, which has been viewed millions of times, cost nearly a third of police's recruitment budget.


A screenshot of the Dave Witherow's Otago Daily Times column online, with Mr Witherow pictured at right.

Otago Daily Times calls column blasting broadcasters' use of Te Reo 'healthy debate'

Dave Witherow was angry he had to listen to Maori people complain about people mispronouncing their names.

03:15
The Wanaka pair, who broke up after the show ended, revisited a previous failure in last night's big finale.

MKR winners Chris and Bex on taking big risk with gnocchi

The Wanaka pair, who broke up after the show ended, revisited a previous failure in last night's big finale.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 