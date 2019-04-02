Worshippers run for cover outside Auckland mosque after loud noise mistaken for gunfire

An Armed Offenders Squad incident outside the Pakuranga mosque in Auckland this afternoon had nothing to do with the mosque, police say.

Police with assistance from AOS arrested a 40-year-old man in Cortina Place, Pakuranga, just before 2pm, said Inspector Wendy Spiller of Counties Manukau Police

The man had a warrant for his arrest and AOS were called in as a precautionary measure, Inspector Spiller said in a statement.

"The arrest took place outside of a mosque but we just want to assure our community that the arrest was in no way related to the Mosque," she said.

"We understand that this incident may have caused alarm but this matter has been resolved and is in no way connected to the Mosque."

Police told 1 NEWS no shots were fired.

Source: 1 NEWS

Earlier RNZ reported a worshipper at the Pakuranga mosque reported seeing police Armed Offenders firing six to seven shots as people left after Friday prayers.

Up to 300 people were leaving the mosque when the loud noises were heard on the busy street at about 1.30pm.

Khalid Baloch was outside the building with his son and ran for cover.

He said he was terrified they were witnessing a repeat of the 15 March terror attack.