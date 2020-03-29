Worshippers navigate new ways of attending church amid coronavirus lockdown

It's Sunday and that normally means people are out worshipping, but people are having to navigate a new way of being at church.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues throughout the world, the Government-enforced four-week lockdown means New Zealand churchgoers are unable to attend in the flesh.

The Very Reverend Lawrence Kimberley, Dean of Christchurch, told 1 NEWS today he created "a wee chapel in one of our bedrooms" to use in the meantime.

"Yesterday my wife and I prerecorded a service which we tried to keep very simple and to the point and that's being livestreamed, played through YouTube at 10 o'clock today," he said.

"It's a new way of having to be at church.

"It's really strange, however we're in this together with everybody and I'm finding that having meetings through an application on our computer through the internet is working really well."

However, he admitted the adjustment had taken some getting used to.

"It's shaken me to be completely frank, and it does make me more anxious - that's why it's so important to build different ways of connecting.

"It's really important to us that we keep praying because that's one of our core jobs. We see our church as a house of prayer and normally we have prayer three times a day."

Those different services will now be broadcast in video form, Reverend Kimberley said.

For those that don't have access or are able to use the internet though, he said they were still in his thoughts and prayers.

"We're well aware of people, even in rest homes, are in isolation and can't see their families or even can't see their neighbours. Sometimes their neighbours have been taken home by their families too so we are trying to make sure we can connect with them by phone on a regular basis.

"I would say to those people 'reach out to someone that you know by phone just to establish a regular phone contact'.

"It's really important that we stay connected," he said, adding people should look beyond themselves at this time.

In times of crisis, Reverend Kimberley said what's important needs to be brought to attention.

"The most important thing for us is how to keep the love going because at the centre of everything is love.

"That's the most important thing, and how we manage to maintain our bonds of connection and affection with one another and enable people to know that they still are connected and loved by God and loved by their community.

Reverend Kimberley also said he knows someone critically ill in hospital, and normally that means going in for visits and to be there for their family and friends.

"Now that's not possible so we're having to work out other ways of doing that by being in contact by phone and sitting with people virtually on the phone and praying with them that way."

Meanwhile, Pacific Island churches in Auckland, which attract large congregations, have adhered to strict crowd control measures as communities try to halt the spread of the coronavirus.