Worries as schools starting back leaves parents under-prepared

Schools around the country are back today with more than 800,000 students starting TV and online classes, but there's concern some parents are still under-prepared.

Home based learning kicks off for the start of term two with resource packs and remote learning programmes organised to tie in with the Government's TV school, live today on TVNZ 2+1 and Māori television.

However, Principal Karl Vasau from Rowandale School in Manurewa, Auckland says some parents from his school are still feeling underprepared for the online learning.

Mr Vasau argues while he understands devices are being prioritised for older students in high schools, younger children in his community should also be looked after.

“I know the resources aren’t there, the amount of devices to send out to schools isn’t there, but you turn to my community and say look, we just have to make ends meet. We just have to do with what we have.”

He says schools have been working frantically with the help of the Government to support parents without access to the internet or devices who can feel “left out” without adequate resources.

“Sometimes it’s hard for parents to feel a little bit left out because of their circumstance because of the way in which we live. We sometimes just discount how lucky we are.”

The Ministry of Education says the earliest schools could reopen would be April 29, but any openings would be staggered.