Worried about what your children are watching online? HEIHEI is a new streaming service that is safe for kids

HEIHEI launched over the weekend, the chairman of children’s screen trust Janette Howe explains the content
news

00:15
1
Vito scored two tries in the Barbarians’ 63-45 win over England at Twickenham.

Watch: Barbarians execute perfect set-move try for Victor Vito as Babas put 60 on shell-shocked England in humiliating defeat

2
Race Relations Commissioner Dame Susan Devoy explains a new campaign to stamp out racism in NZ.

Most read: Dame Susan Devoy asks other staff to 'do the right thing' and step aside


3
Eastland Community Trust helicopter at Tokomaru Bay where drunk man shot himself.

Drunk man accidentally shoots himself in the chest near Gisborne

00:15
4
After every try scored by the Barbarians Loni Uhila led the team of international superstars with unique dance celebrations.

Video: Tongan Bear brings distinct Polynesian flavour to Barbarians, leads team in celebration dances as they hammer woeful England

00:34
5
On a stinking hot day in Wippipeg, Canada, Lola Stonehouse's day care wasn't happy with what she was wearing.

Day care tells off parents of three-year-old girl for 'inappropriate' choice of dress


03:52
Worried about what your children are watching online? HEIHEI is a new streaming service that is safe for kids

00:29
Cindy Palmer said a “severe domestic violence situation” led her to put her daughter Tiahleigh into care – where she was murdered by her foster dad.

Watch: Heartbroken Kiwi mum of murdered 12-year-old Tiahleigh Palmer tells 60 Minutes she thought foster care was ‘the safe option’

Cindy Palmer said a "severe domestic violence situation" led her to put her daughter Tiahleigh into care.


21:32
A small group of New Zealanders has been slipping in and out of North Korea for almost a decade, as part of an unlikely collaboration that could end up saving the world’s migratory shore birds.

The Secret North Korea Stopover: Following the world's migratory shorebirds

A small group of New Zealanders has been slipping in and out of North Korea for almost a decade, as part of an unlikely collaboration that could end up saving the world’s migratory shore birds.

01:38
The National Party leader said he would be "loath" to take abortion out of the Crimes Act.

'I'd be loath to' - National's Simon Bridges says abortion should stay in the Crimes Act

Mr Bridges says New Zealand's law is working fine, so why change.

03:29
New Zealand Nurses Organisation manger Cee Payne says they hope DHB's new employment offer out today is a "clear pay boost".

Nearly 30,000 nurses to walk off the job twice over staffing shortages and low pay

"We're needing a very clear pay boost right now." says the nurses' union.



 
