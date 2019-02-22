'Worldwide issue' causing serious check in delays at Auckland Airport

Auckland Airport is experiencing computer issues which is preventing travellers from checking in and causing serious delays, according to reports.
Auckland Airport. Source: istock.com
Twitter user Kate Holdsworth wrote: "Computers are down everywhere in Auckland Airport. Already queued for an hour & not moved."
A Melbourne Airport spokesperson has told 1 NEWS they are also experiencing the same issue and they believe it to be a “world-wide customs technical issue.”
They first noticed this technical issue “roughly an hour ago”.