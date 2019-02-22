TODAY |

'Worldwide issue' causing serious check in delays at Auckland Airport

Source:  1 NEWS

Auckland Airport is experiencing computer issues which is preventing travellers from checking in and causing serious delays, according to reports.

Auckland Airport. Source: istock.com

Twitter user Kate Holdsworth wrote: "Computers are down everywhere in Auckland Airport. Already queued for an hour & not moved."

A Melbourne Airport spokesperson has told 1 NEWS they are also experiencing the same issue and they believe it to be a “world-wide customs technical issue.”

They first noticed this technical issue “roughly an hour ago”.

