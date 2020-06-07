Worldwide Covid-19 death toll passes 500,000

Another tragic milestone was passed today in the coronavirus pandemic: 500,000 deaths worldwide.

Cemetery workers in protective clothing in one of Brazil's mass graves. Source: Associated Press

The reported tally comes from Johns Hopkins University researchers.

About 1 in 4 of those deaths – more than 125,000 – have been reported in the US.

The country with the next highest death toll is Brazil, with more than 57,000, or about 1 in 9.

Global number of Covid-19 cases hits 10 million

The true death toll from the virus, which first emerged in China late last year, is widely believed to be significantly higher.

Experts say that especially early on, many victims died of Covid-19 without being tested for it.

To date, more than 10 million confirmed cases have been reported globally.