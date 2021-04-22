'World's most Instagrammable' art show opens up in Auckland

Auckland's Spark Arena has been flipped into a dynamic funhouse as what's been called the “world’s most Instagrammable” art show moves into town.

The Happy Place pop-up experience began in 2017, taking over the newsfeeds of some of LA’s most popular influencers and celebrities.

Now it’s Auckland’s turn with the show bringing their vibrant installations - ideal if you’re wanting to snap the perfect pic.

“It’s just a really fun place to come along, experience some cool activities, grab some great selfies and enjoy a happier side of life really,” event spokesperson Chris told Breakfast.

Each room has a different sensory display, creating a unique and immersive experience.

From the world’s largest indoor confetti dome and a giant rainbow to a room that smells of freshly baked cookies; the exhibition aims to celebrate “being happy”