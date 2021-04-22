TODAY |

'World's most Instagrammable' art show opens up in Auckland

Source:  1 NEWS

Auckland's Spark Arena has been flipped into a dynamic funhouse as what's been called the “world’s most Instagrammable” art show moves into town. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Happy Place’s unique installations have flooded newsfeeds across the globe, now it’s Auckland’s turn. Source: Breakfast

The Happy Place pop-up experience began in 2017, taking over the newsfeeds of some of LA’s most popular influencers and celebrities. 

Now it’s Auckland’s turn with the show bringing their vibrant installations - ideal if you’re wanting to snap the perfect pic. 

“It’s just a really fun place to come along, experience some cool activities, grab some great selfies and enjoy a happier side of life really,” event spokesperson Chris told Breakfast.

Each room has a different sensory display, creating a unique and immersive experience. 

From the world’s largest indoor confetti dome and a giant rainbow to a room that smells of freshly baked cookies; the exhibition aims to celebrate “being happy”

Happy Place runs from April 24 until May 23.

New Zealand
Auckland
Arts and Culture
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:08
Baby girl, man fall to death at South Australia tourist hotspot
2
Kmart worker able to prioritise health after union members negotiate living wage
3
Bank deposits up to $100,000 to be guaranteed by Government
4
Paul Gallen destroys Lucas 'Big Daddy' Browne in first round-round knockout win
5
'Alarming' Covid-19 surge in India makes resuming travel to NZ difficult - expert
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
07:58

Andrew Little admits there are 'gaps to fill in' as Government looks to shake up healthcare system

Wellington bus drivers to strike tomorrow, calling for better pay and conditions
06:02

Auckland Airport worker likely infected with Covid-19 by airborne transmission - expert

Morning Briefing April 22: Hard work begins as health system gets biggest shake-up in decades