How the world's media are reacting to news of Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy

Media around the world have been reporting on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford's big pregnancy announcement today.

Ms Ardern says the baby is due this June and her and partner Clarke Gayford found out she was pregnant just six days before Winston Peters made his choice to form a government with Labour.

In the US the New York Times chose to focus on Ms Ardern's famous exchange with Mark Richardson where she told the TV presenter it was "unacceptable" for women in the workplace to have to answer the question of whether or not they planned to have children.

CNN published a long story that included a tweet of congratulations from US Ambassador to New Zealand Scott Brown which read: "Great news @jacindaardern and @NZClarke!! Congrats on your announcement. Exciting news!!!"

In the UK the Telegraph focused on the timing of her pregnancy writing how she "learnt the news just days before she became prime minister-elect following her surprising election result last year".

The Guardian noted that Parliament's Speaker Trevor Mallard has already encouraged a family friendly environment in the House for when Ms Ardern's new addition arrives.