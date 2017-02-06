World's longest commercial flight set to arrive in Auckland today

Qatar Airways' flight QR920 arrives in Auckland on today after crossing ten times zones without stopping from Doha.

Qatar Airways (file picture). Source: istock.com

It's billed as the longest commercial passenger flight in the world and it's scheduled to arrive at 7.30am at Auckland International Airport.

The route launches with a 777-200LR aircraft on a daily service that will add $198 million annually to the New Zealand economy, the airport says.

The route covers 14,535km and the flight takes as long as 17 hours 45 minutes when flying into prevailing jet streams to Doha.