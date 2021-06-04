TODAY |

World's largest British car collection up for sale in Hawke's Bay

Source:  Seven Sharp

The world's largest treasure trove of British cars is up for sale in the Hawke's Bay in the hope the museum they belonged to, can once again be opened to the public.

The collection of vehicles belonged to the late Ian Hope. Source: Seven Sharp

Over 500 cars belonging to the late car aficionado Ian Hope will be sold - along with the buildings and land where they reside - in what is believed to be the biggest collection of British cars in the world.

"He had the goal to be the biggest British car museum in the world, which he achieved," Hope's nephew Mark told Seven Sharp.

"He has more British vehicles in this museum than any other museum in the world."

The range of cars is immense, from Morris Minors to Vauxhalls, Austins to Triumphs.

"Basically this is about the cars that you and I learnt to drive in. We didn't learn in Ferraris and Maseratis, we learnt to drive in Morries and Ford Prefects and Mark 3 Zephyrs," Hope said.

Right up until the end, Ian Hope continued to proudly display a picture of Queen Elizabeth II, but almost ironically his last ride was not British, but rather an American left-hand drive Hearse that he also just happened to own.

Auction by tender closes July 7.

