World of Wearable Arts 2021 postponed

Covid-19 restrictions have forced the popular World of Wearable Arts to postpone its 2021 awards show in Wellington.

Gemini: the Twins, by US designers Dawn Mostow and Ben Gould. Source: Instagram / World of Wearable Art

Organisers made the announcement Monday, with the show set to begin on 30 September, running through until 17 October.

It’s a calendar highlight of the year for many in the New Zealand art world, which usually sees around 60,000 attendees. This is the second year in a row WoW organisers have had to cancel or postpone its show due to Covid-19 lockdowns or restrictions.

Since going into lockdown, organisers say the team worked “determinedly to explore all possible options."

“When the Government announced the Level 4 lockdown on 17 August, the TSB Arena was a hive of activity with the stage being built, rehearsals underway, models being fitted into garments and character costumes being made,” said WoW organisers.

“We readjusted schedules and timelines, took rehearsals online, started making costumes in bedrooms, we were determined to find a way to deliver the show on time.”

However, because of the ongoing alert level restrictions, they no longer have the timeframe needed to rehearse such a large-scale show, and be ready to open by 30 September.