As world’s oceans start to heat up, NZ scientists look at what it means for sea life Kate Nicol-Williams 1 NEWS Reporter 1 NEWS SHARE SHARE Facebook Twitter Google Plus Email Facebook Twitter Google Plus Email More From New Zealand Kate Nicol-Williams Wellington Climate Change Your playlist will load after this ad Changes to water chemistry and currents will have impacts on marine life, fishing, aquaculture and recreation. Source: 1 NEWS More From New Zealand Kate Nicol-Williams Wellington Climate Change