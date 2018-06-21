How the world reacted to Jacinda & Clarke's newborn baby girl - tributes pour in

Jacinda Ardern has given birth to a 3.31kg baby girl, born at 4.45pm on Thursday June 21. The news was announced just after 6pm NZT.

8pm: Acting Prime Minister Winston Peters has offered his congratulations.

"Can I extend very best wishes to all the family at this very happy time," Mr Peters said.



"Like the rest of the country we welcome the news of the birth of a healthy baby and are naturally delighted for the new parents."

7.37pm: Helen Clark has written a powerful column in the Guardian, on how Jacinda's birth proves no doors are closed for women.

7.30pm: Former Australian prime minister Kevin Rudd has congratulated the new family well.

7.27pm: "Jacinda Ardern" is now trending worldwide on Twitter.

7.22pm: A statement from fromer NZ prime minister Helen Clark reads:

" First and foremost, today is a very happy day in the lives of Jacinda and Clarke as they welcome the arrival of their baby daughter. My full congratulations go to both Jacinda and Clarke, and I wish them and their new baby all the best.



New Zealanders took the news of Jacinda's pregnancy in their stride. This is a sign of our maturity as a country and its acceptance that combining career and family is a choice which women are free to make.



Let's also celebrate Clarke as a modern man who is happy to be the full time parent of a young child.



For New Zealand, these events and the way our country has greeted them will be seen as inspirational by all who advocate for gender equality and women's empowerment.



Attitudes have changed a lot on these issues since I first entered New Zealand politics, and that’s a very good thing."



7.18pm: Deputy leader of the Labour Party Kelvin Davis has congratulated the couple on behalf of the Labour party.

7.16pm: The news has made it all the way to Malta.

7.14pm: Even though the Australian Women's Cricket Team know Jacinda Ardern supports the White Ferns... they're still big fans of hers.

7.11pm: It's early in the morning in the UK, but is hasn't stopped the media from reported on the PM's birth.

7.08pm: Here's how some members of the coalition Government reacted.

7.06pm: Here's how Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford broke the news.

7.04pm: Time Magazine..

6.59pm: This from Sam Neill...

6.52pm: More tributes. The Black Ferns..

6.47pm: And the tributes keep coming...

6.45pm: Andrew Little...

6.43pm: This from Helen Clark.

6.37pm: Finance Minister and good friend of Ms Ardern, Grant Robertson, will speak in the morning. Ms Ardern may also, but there will be no further announcements tonight.

6.33pm: Reaction is pouring in from across New Zealand and the world. Here are some of the congratulatory messages.

6.28pm: Here is how 1 NEWS' Nicole Bremner broke the news during the 1 NEWS bulletin this evening.

6.24pm: The long wait is over. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and partner Clarke Gayford have announced the birth of their first child, a baby girl.

The pair announced the news on Ms Ardern's Instagram just after 6pm this evening.

In a statement, her office said: "The Prime Minister's Office can confirm that Jacinda Ardern has given birth to a healthy baby girl.

"The baby was born at 4.45pm Tuesday June 21 2018 at Auckland Public Hospital. She weighs 3.31 kgs.

"The child is the first for Jacinda Ardern and her partner Clarke Gayford."