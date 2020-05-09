World Health Organisation praises New Zealand for its 'very systematic' response to Covid-19 pandemic

The World Health Organisation has singled out New Zealand for its "very systematic" response to help control the spread of Covid-19.

In a WHO news conference on the coronavirus pandemic today, WHO Health Emergencies Programme executive director Dr Michael Ryan said they had seen several countries who have been "very systematic with a very comprehensive strategy" to fight the disease, including New Zealand.

"I think of countries like New Zealand who have really done the lot and they’ve gone from public health measures to a very graded response to very systematic case finding and contact tracing to a high rate of testing.

"When all of those factors have been put together, the disease tends to be more controllable."

It comes as New Zealand today announced two new cases - one confirmed and one probable - bringing the total number of confirmed and probable Covid-19 cases to 1492.