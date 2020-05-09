TODAY |

World Health Organisation praises New Zealand for its 'very systematic' response to Covid-19 pandemic

Source:  1 NEWS

The World Health Organisation has singled out New Zealand for its "very systematic" response to help control the spread of Covid-19.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The WHO's Dr Michael Ryan said the country's systematic approach made the disease more controllable. Source: CNBC

In a WHO news conference on the coronavirus pandemic today, WHO Health Emergencies Programme executive director Dr Michael Ryan said they had seen several countries who have been "very systematic with a very comprehensive strategy" to fight the disease, including New Zealand.

"I think of countries like New Zealand who have really done the lot and they’ve gone from public health measures to a very graded response to very systematic case finding and contact tracing to a high rate of testing.

"When all of those factors have been put together, the disease tends to be more controllable." 

It comes as New Zealand today announced two new cases - one confirmed and one probable - bringing the total number of confirmed and probable Covid-19 cases to 1492.

The figure is made up of 1142 confirmed and 350 probable cases.

The national death toll remains at 21.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Officials recommended allowing takeaway deliveries, liquor stores and butchers to operate under Level 4 lockdown
2
World Health Organisation praises New Zealand for its 'very systematic' response to Covid-19 pandemic
3
NZ could remain at Alert Levels 2 and 3 for 'moderate amount of time', official document reveals
4
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm weekends
5
Air New Zealand announces Alert Level 2 domestic flights
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:53

Charges and communication bungles at universities and polytechnics continue over student accommodation
02:12

All recommendations from Covid-19 contact tracing audit implemented but tracing app faces delay

Month in quarantine stops Brisbane man's bid to seeing dying mum
00:34

'Hard to social distance' as people flock to popular Auckland beachfront