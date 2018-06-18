 

World Cup Chat: What sex scandal? Mexico put tumultuous build-up behind them to stun Germany

1 NEWS' football buffs break down the opening weekend of action at this year's World Cup.
Two 24-hour strikes will be held in July, after the union rejected a payment of $2000, and pay rise.

Live stream: Will nurses take strike action? Watch as union announce decision in Wellington

The footage shows two students fighting, before others become involved.

'Suspension meetings scheduled' after vicious schoolyard fight filmed at Ashburton College

New Zealand Nurses Organisation manger Cee Payne says they hope DHB's new employment offer out today is a "clear pay boost".

Nurses union says they have 'strongly rejected' latest pay offer from DHB, with strikes still possible


Hansen says he would like to see a way of keeping players 'in the park' after situations like the one Benjamin Fall suffered.

Red cards don't always ruin a contest and what else we learned from All Blacks' second Test against France

The wife of More FM radio host Simon Barnett is now two weeks into radiation therapy, following brain surgery.

Simon Barnett's wife Jodi 'responding really well' after two weeks of radiation therapy for malignant brain tumour


The email from a "concerned parent" says the fight began over an alleged stolen bike.


Three gay men spoke about the conversion therapy they’ve been through, and Sunday goes undercover to find people offering it.

'Pray the gay away' – Homosexual conversion therapy happening in NZ

Three gay men spoke to TVNZ1's Sunday about the conversion therapy they’ve been through, and the programme went undercover to find people offering it.


The 28-year-old American seized control of the US Open with a wedge to 3½ feet for birdie on the par-5 16th.

Brooks Koepka wins US Open, makes history as first back-to-back champion since 1989

American becomes just the third man since 1945 to achieve the feat.


MetService's thunderstorm outlook for Monday June 18, with a rain radar image from about 9.10am.

Taranaki, Auckland, BOP in firing line as thunderstorms move across the North Island from the west today

MetService warns a "small coastal tornado" is even possible in Taranaki.

Concept of having headache after global party. Close up low-angle photo of empty green transparent beer bottles lying on nappy beige carpet, guy with nausea sitting on sofa in ob blurred background

Dunedin man unwittingly rents house to 14-year-old on Airbnb, who trashes it in 'out of control underage party'

About 100 young teenagers were dispersed by police on Saturday night.



 
