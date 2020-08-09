World congratulates New Zealand on 100 days without Covid-19 community spread

As New Zealand surpassed the impressive milestone of no community transmission of Covid-19 for 100 days, world leaders are among those spreading their congratulations.

However, it comes as much of the world is still being hammered by the deadly illness.

Today, the US passed five million cases of the coronavirus - the equivalent of New Zealand's population. It's also had over 162,000 deaths, more than the population of Hamilton.

Worldwide, there has been almost 19.8 million cases of Covid-19 and over 730,000 people have died.

Meanwhile, New Zealand has had 1219 cases since the pandemic began, and 22 people with the virus have died here. Currently, there are 21 active cases of the virus, all of which are in managed isolation or quarantine facilities.

As New Zealand passed 100 days without community transmission yesterday, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield hailed it a "significant milestone".

“We have seen overseas how quickly the virus can re-emerge and spread in places where it was previously under control, and we need to be prepared to quickly stamp out any future cases in New Zealand," he warned.

Prime minister Jacinda Ardern also applauded the nation's achievement: “One hundred days is a milestone to mark but, again, we still need to be vigilant regardless.”

Yesterday, Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama tweeted his support for New Zealand's success.

"Fiji and New Zealand are now among the only countries on Earth to go 100 days or more without cases of #COVID19 in our communities. Well done to the New Zealand Government and people –– your friends in Fiji have all been rooting for your success," he wrote.

Meanwhile, US epidemologist and health economist Eric Feigl-Ding said he was "jealous" of New Zealand's achievement.

"Who else is jealous? New Zealand has now gone 100 days with no detected community spread of #COVID19," he tweeted.

"Jealous of a great leader and a good govt that listens to public health science and acts fast & competently."

The milestone also featured in worldwide media, including the BBC, Daily Mail and Australian media.

The Associated Press hailed New Zealand's work to stamp out the virus as "a rare bright spot in a world that continues to be ravaged by the disease".

"Life has returned to normal for many people in the South Pacific nation of five million, as they attend rugby games at packed stadiums and sit down in bars and restaurants without the fear of getting infected," the publication wrote.

Meanwhile, in comparing with worst effected nations, the Guardian deemed New Zealand "one of the safest places in the world".

And the New York Time said 100 days without community transmission was "a milestone as the pandemic continues to devastate countries across the world".

Bloomberg, which reports on business news, tweeted that New Zealand had achieved "a rare feat" of elimintaing the virus.

However, comparing New Zealand's success to those across the ditch, The Daily Mail said the milestone was "something that seems hard to imagine compared to the battle Australia is facing".

Today, Victoria yet again recorded its deadliest day of the pandemic with 19 deaths and 322 new cases.