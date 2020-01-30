Her world champion title is "just life" for Sadowski-Synnott, the world number one of women's Snowboard Slopestyle.

The Winter Olympic bronze medallist describes slopestyle as a combination of jumps and rails put into a course, giving athletes the freedom to engage their creativity into the sport.

"You have to be good at everything, you have to be good at jumping, good at riding rails and sometimes transition features like half pipe rules," she said.

"You just put down your best run, your best tricks on each feature."

At just 17, she took out the women’s slopestyle at the World Snowboard Championships held in the US in March, 2019, the youngest athlete on the podium by eight years.

"When I get a result, I soak it in in the moment and then just look forward to the next thing," Sadowski-Synnott said.

"I just do it because I love snowboarding, it’s so fun and such a free sport, you get to be creative in your own way – go off big jumps and have the best time ever while competing.

"It’s not really a job for me, it’s what I do because I love it. I get to choose what I want to do, I’m doing what I want. It’s a pretty free life."