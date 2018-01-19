 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


World Buskers Festival holds its hat out in Christchurch as losses threaten final curtain

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The World Buskers Festival being staged in Christchurch over the next week could be the last one unless ticket sales pick up after the street event lost more than a quarter of a million dollars over the past two years.

This year's festival is underway, but unless ticket sales pick up it could be its last.
Source: 1 NEWS

The festival has kicked off for its 25th year, but while featuring some of the world's best buskers hasn't been able to raise enough money.

"It is definitely a big ask what we're doing. It costs a lot of money to bring artists from around the world and to stage a festival of this calibre," Melissa Haberfield of the World Buskers Festival told 1 NEWS.

Last year an overhaul of the festival saw the Christchurch City Council cover losses of $160,000.

The year before stormy weather played a role in a shortfall of $115,000.

It's now under review by council-run Christchurch NZ who will meet at the end of the month to decide the festival's future.

"We absolutely want to bring this one home. We're doing everything we possibly can to make it a hugely successful festival and most importantly the people of Christchurch saying 'this is our festival, we love it and want it to be part of our future'," Ms Haberfield said.

Over the next week there'll be hundreds of performances from buskers on the street by day and in theatres by night. 

Organisers say there are plenty of opportunities for people to contribute to help keep the festival alive.

If yesterday's crowds are anything to go by, things could be looking bright.

"We're on track really, really well. And today we've had some really strong support in people booking shows," Ms Haberfield said.

Linda Falwasser of Christchurch NZ appealed for people to support the festival.

"Come out, the sun is shining, it's a great time right now, the city's thriving. Show your love for buskers," she said.

Related

Arts and Culture

Christchurch and Canterbury

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:33
1
The reporter wanted to talk about Adams' finger roll but the Kiwi wouldn't budge.

Watch: Humble Steven Adams uses classic Kiwi quirkiness to avoid bragging about himself

2

Four children rescued from sweltering cars as temperatures reach over 40C in Victoria, Australia

3

Cantabrians jolted awake as early morning magnitude 4.0 quake rattles Christchurch

4
Malaysia Airlines (File picture).

Fear onboard as Malaysian Airlines flight 'like hell' diverted to Alice Springs after 'violent shaking'

00:30
5
The Prime Minister said today her and partner Clarke Gayford are excited "to do this".

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford announce pregnancy to nation as well wishes flood in

02:08
The new school year is almost upon us bringing with it financial pressure.

Impending start of school year brings stress for parents looking to afford new gear

For some families it means giving up on a summer holiday.

00:38
Ms Ardern wants him to use the visit as a stop off on the way to look at Kiwis work on climate change in Antarctica.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau congratulates Kiwi counterpart on baby news

Mr Trudeau is amongst several world leaders welcoming the announcement.

02:01
Two new MPs often bring their babies to work and several male MPs also have infants.

Parliament already a child-friendly workplace as birth of Jacinda Ardern's first baby expected in June

Juggling family and long hours has always been a challenge for politicians, and it'll be no different for the PM.

00:38
Although she felt unwell, the PM battled on while setting up her new government.

How the world's media are reacting to news of Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy

The Guardian noted that Trevor Mallard has already encouraged a family friendly in Parliament.

00:17
The fog over Evans Bay caused flight delays and cancellations at Wellington Airport this morning.

Watch: Passenger jet disappears into ominous wall of fog which caused flight cancellations at Wellington Airport

An eyewitness said the fog rolled in at "breakneck speed".


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 