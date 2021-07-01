WorkSafe to 'look into' Talley's after whistleblowers come forward to 1 NEWS

WorkSafe has announced it will take a closer look at all of Talley's food production operations nationwide.

It comes after an exclusive 1 NEWS investigation has revealed poor health and safety standards at the company, particularly at their Ashburton plant.

This evening, WorkSafe confirmed Talley's Group's "poor" record of health and safety.



"We are concerned that where health and safety issues continue to arise in a company or group of companies, this may indicate there are systemic issues that need to be addressed in the boardroom," WorkSafe Chief Executive Phil Parkes said in a statement.

They say there is a clear obligation on all levels of businesses from the boardroom to the production line, and that WorkSafe will be looking at every aspect of the Talley's Group's health and safety performance, and will liaise with other regulatory agencies as appropriate.

They stressed it was not a formal investigation, nor linked to an individual incident.

Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood supports WorkSafe's closer look.

"We do know that there has been a history of enforcement action at Talley's, and that is of some significant concern," he said.



"I do know that WorkSafe does take these allegations seriously and are going to be having a look at whether Talley's is performing in accordance with the expectations we have on them."

In a new statement today, Talley's chief executive Tony Hazlett reiterated that the health and safety of the company's employees and contractors is of paramount importance to the company.

"Ensuring that our people get home safely each day and have a clear line to report issues within the company will always be prioritised, and we will continually review our processes to ensure that this happens."

The plan for WorkSafe's inquiries is currently being developed.