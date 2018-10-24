WorkSafe investigates death of West Coast worker who was laying carpet

WorkSafe is investigating an incident this week in which a Greymouth worker inhaled fumes while laying carpet and later died.

The 37-year-old man was an employee of Coastwide Flooring Xtra, Stuff reported today.

The incident had happened at the new premises of a cleaning company, Wash Rite West Coast, in Greymouth on Tuesday and the man died in Christchurch Hospital yesterday.

Police said the man had been found unresponsive while working at an address on Main South Rd in Greymouth.

The Greymouth fire chief said firefighters attended to assist paramedics and it appeared the victim had been overcome by the inhalation of a chemical solvent.