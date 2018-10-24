TODAY |

WorkSafe investigates death of West Coast worker who was laying carpet

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
West Coast
Accidents

WorkSafe is investigating an incident this week in which a Greymouth worker inhaled fumes while laying carpet and later died.

The 37-year-old man was an employee of Coastwide Flooring Xtra, Stuff reported today.

The incident had happened at the new premises of a cleaning company, Wash Rite West Coast, in Greymouth on Tuesday and the man died in Christchurch Hospital yesterday.

Police said the man had been found unresponsive while working at an address on Main South Rd in Greymouth.

The Greymouth fire chief said firefighters attended to assist paramedics and it appeared the victim had been overcome by the inhalation of a chemical solvent. 

The owner of Coastwide Flooring Xtra said his thoughts were with the man and his family, and the owner Wash Rite West Coast also expressed condolences.

Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
West Coast
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Lita Lee Christiansen
Exclusive: Filipino shipping agent escaped jail time after 225k un-taxed cigarettes found in container she arranged
2
Dame Sian has delivered her farewell speech after almost 20 years in the role.
Chief Justice, Dame Sian Elias delivers farewell speech after nearly 20 years in the role
3
Emergency services personnel work at the scene of a serious crash near Tekapo.
Three people dead, five others injured after horror crash near Tekapo
4
Watts confesses and gives grim details of the moments before he killed his wife and two daughters in an interview with investigators.
'Daddy, no' - man who killed wife, children details four-year-old's final chilling final words
5
The slip up happened during a meeting at the White House and has since gone viral on social media
After being called Tim Apple by Donald Trump, Apple boss responds in brilliant fashion
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:29
Brady has written extensively on China’s alleged influence here.

Labour MPs backtrack on decision to block China expert Anne-Marie Brady speaking at Parliament
01:56

Alleged sexual assault victim asks for $700k to keep quiet, Auckland court hears
Tommy Ward, 26 and William Donohue, 25 appeared in the Auckland District Court this afternoon.

More charges laid against British men accused of roofing scam
Grace Millane

Grace Millane's alleged killer keeps his name suppressed