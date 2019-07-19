TODAY |

WorkSafe files charges over massive Christchurch house explosion that injured five

Source:  1 NEWS

WorkSafe has filed charges against two defendants following a massive gas explosion in Christchurch last year that destroyed a home.

The home was turned into a pile of matchsticks, sending debris flying onto nearby properties. Source: 1 NEWS

The Northwood property was destroyed in July and 20 others were damaged in the explosion.

Five people were badly injured.

In a statement today, WorkSafe said charges were filed under the Gas Act.

"These charges follow an investigation led by Energy Safety of Worksafe New Zealand, in consultation with the New Zealand Police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the Crown Solicitor’s office."

Five people remain in hospital, two with critical injuries, as investigators pour over the scene at Marble Court for clues. Source: 1 NEWS

The first appearance in court will be next month.

