WorkSafe files charges over massive Christchurch house explosion that injured five

WorkSafe has filed charges against two defendants following a massive gas explosion in Christchurch last year that destroyed a home.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Northwood property was destroyed in July and 20 others were damaged in the explosion.

Five people were badly injured.

In a statement today, WorkSafe said charges were filed under the Gas Act.

"These charges follow an investigation led by Energy Safety of Worksafe New Zealand, in consultation with the New Zealand Police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the Crown Solicitor’s office."

Your playlist will load after this ad