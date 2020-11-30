WorkSafe files charges against 13 parties in wake of Whakaari/White Island tragedy

WorkSafe has filed charges against 13 parties as part of its investigation into last December’s White Island eruption, which killed 22 people.

Ten parties are facing charges under the Health and Safety at Work Act and are facing a maximum fine of $1.5 million.

Three individuals are charged as directors or individuals who were required to exercise due diligence to ensure the company meets its health and safety obligations.

These charges each carry a maximum fine of $300,000.

On December 9, 2019, just after 2pm, 47 people were on White Island/Whakaari when it erupted.

Twenty-two people lost their lives and a further 22 were seriously injured.

Tourists from a cruise ship travelling around New Zealand were on the active volcano, which is off the Bay of Plenty coast, on a guided day trip when it erupted.

The charged parties will appear in the Auckland District Court on December 15.

