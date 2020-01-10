Worksafe calls for urgent change after six deaths on farms in 10 days

Worksafe is calling on the agriculture sector to step up and do better after four deaths on farms involving vehicles in the last week.

“The agricultural community have had an absolutely tragic week unfortunately this week - January last year we had no fatalities and here we are,” Worksafe head of general inspectorate, Jo Pugh, said.



Across all industries there have been six workplace deaths in the last week, all in rural areas, including an incident involving a tractor at a tourism venture near Cromwell and a tree falling on a person at a forestry operation near Gisborne.



This time last year, there had been one workplace death.



Ms Pugh said the toll was disappointing and frustrating, and should be a wake-up call.



“We visit two to three thousand farms every single year, we engage with the agriculture industry groups, we have partnered with FMG Young Farmer of the Year to make sure we're working with our future leaders and connecting with them.

"We have arranged for an ACC subsidy for crush protection devices with quad bikes, so we're doing quite a lot for the community at the moment to make a difference.



“A lot of effort has been put in to trying to raise awareness; now’s the time for people to step up and change their behaviour,” she said.

Ms Pugh said the sector was slowly changing its attitudes toward health and safety on the farm.