Workplace sexual misconduct complaints to be recorded for first time in NZ

The government will soon be keeping a record of sexual misconduct in the workplace.

Women's Minister Julie Anne Genter has asked the Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment to keep centralised records, which would be collated in the same system it uses for employment complaints and allow it to track any patterns.

The register should be established by July.

The Human Rights Commission has received 215 complaints of sexual harassment in the past three-and-a-half years - nearly 85 per cent from women.