Workplace Relations Minister gets to work undercover as a cleaner

Seven Sharp
The cracking of backs, necks and shoulders is a familiar sound for many Kiwis.
But in the Cook Islands, a small nation with limited healthcare, a trip to the chiropractor isn't an option - that is until now.
A group of Kiwi students is straightening out the locals' backs and necks free of charge as part of a training workshop.
For Cook Islands local Cedric Torau, a trip to the chiropractor is not part of his usual daily routine, although, thanks to the New Zealand College of Chiropractic it is something he's adjusting to.
"Tells me that some part of my body's tight. And they just loosened that up, so I'm very pleased about it," Mr Torau said.
This is the 12th year the school has travelled to Rarotonga, each student self-funding the trip for some hands on experience.
"It's very different because Rarotongans don't really see many doctors and things like that. So sometimes we're the first person they've seen in years," said Mark Bruning, one of the students.
Local co-ordinator Rosita Taikakara said at the beginning of the programme "the people were sort of unsure, because to them chiropractic is unknown. And all they'd heard about is the cracking of their backs".
Dr Phil McMaster, president of the New Zealand College of Chiropractic said the students will check at least 3,000 people in two weeks.
The third-year students say the two-week workshop is invaluable.
"It's awesome to see when you adjust someone for the very first time and you can see the smile on their face," Mr Bruning said.
And it's clear they've made a few fans.
"They arrive here with everything in their heads. And then they have to put it in their hands, and it's actually a rapid, rapid discovery of who they are as chiropractors," Dr McMaster said.
He said the school always chooses Rarotonga, "because all of the surveys we take after this tell us that we should be here more often".
It's a win win relationship that's set to continue for many years.
Controversial religious sect Gloriavale is applying for millions of taxpayer dollars through the Government's Provincial Growth Fund.
1 NEWS has revealed Gloriavale's leaders are looking to set up a new health food enterprise on the West Coast, and they want the public to fund it.
Gloriavale's application to the $3 billion fund is already on the radar of Shane Jones, Regional Economic Development Minister.
"I wouldn't want to knock out any particular application till we had all the facts. But the reality is that particular organisation does represent something of a morality play," Mr Jones said.
And the bid is now raising the eyebrows of others too, including ACT Party leader David Seymour.
"Not even the good Lord himself could deliver a blessing as bounteous as Shane Jones, with all his gullibility and a billion dollar cheque book," Mr Seymour said.
Massey University Professor Peter Lineham said Gloriavale have "set themselves up on the Coast as a curious little isolated place that wants to have nothing to do with the world. Well, then what are they doing asking for the world's money? That's what I'd like to know".
National's Economic Development spokesman Paul Goldsmith said it's not clear to him "how New Zealand benefits from giving money to a closed community".
Gloriavale's spokesman declined to comment about the application to the Provincial Growth Fund when contacted by 1 NEWS.
The Business Ministry is also tight-lipped.
But 1 NEWS understands Gloriavale is seeking many millions of dollars for its new health food company and factory on the West Coast.
Gloriavale comes with a whole lot of baggage. And the Government cannot be comfortable- Massey University Professor Peter Lineham
A former Gloriavale resident, Lilia Tarawa, called for the group to be upfront with the public about how their business pitch would benefit New Zealand.
"And if it does, great, then let's go for it. And if it doesn't, then let's put a cap on it," she said.
Operating as a charity with tax benefits, Gloriavale has amassed more than $35 million in assets.
But it's also mired in controversy, including allegations of sexual abuse within the community.
"Gloriavale comes with a whole lot of baggage. And the Government cannot be comfortable," Professor Lineham said.
Mr Goldsmith said: "Nothing would surprise me with the way that this fund is going at the moment."
While Mr Seymour said: "It's outrageous."
Mr Jones said he's not surprised that "we will get from time to time applications where we'll have to be very, very sensitive".
The Government says it will consider the application in good faith.
But it will also take into account Gloriavale's reputation with the public whose money it's now asking for.