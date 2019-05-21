Working at Parliament 'tough', Jacinda Ardern says ahead of bullying and harassment inquiry release today

The Prime Minister describes the work environment at Parliament as "tough" with power-plays evident.

Jacinda Ardern discussed the work environment at Parliament with TVNZ1's Breakfast ahead of today's release of the inquiry into bullying and harassment in the halls of power by independent reviewer, Debbie Francis.

Speaker of the House, Rt Hon Trevor Mallard, announced in November last year that an independent external review into bullying and harassment of staff within the Parliamentary workplace would take place.

Ms Ardern gave credit to the speaker for requesting the review, which will primarily be focused on staff members, but she said she was sure there would be discussion about interactions between MPs as well.

"This is a place where, no matter who you are when you're working in here, it is a pretty tough environment."

While conditions may be difficult, there's never been an excuse for bullying, she says.

"There are long hours, there's a power play of there of course - they're working for people who're elected - but none of that is an excuse.