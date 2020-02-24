Working with National 'inconceivable', Greens co-leader James Shaw says

The Green Party working with National and still getting their views across the same as they do now is 'inconceivable', co-leader James Shaw said today.

Mr Shaw told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning National is shifting further to the right and becoming more conservative.

"No one's ever been able to answer when I ask this question: Can you conceive of a world where the Green Party would get more of the agenda and the programme that we stand for and the values that we represent in Government with National than we do with Labour?"

However, Breakfast host John Campbell said the choice between National and Labour was black and white, but with New Zealand First in the mix it was more grey.

"You might say it's greyer but I think I'm very happy with the Government I've got and the idea that we would be in a better position with the National Party, especially in its current state, I just find that inconceivable.

"I think they've taken even more of a swing to the right, much more socially conservative, than they have been previously."

Mr Shaw also said given National has been "fighting tooth and nail against everything this Government is doing, I just can't imagine that that would work".

In response to questions about New Zealand First slapping its logo on top of a National Twitter advert claiming they were the ones who stopped Labour's car tax, Mr Shaw said he couldn't speak to it as he hadn't seen it.

"You shouldn't believe everything you see on social media," he added.

Mr Shaw said it was his understanding that the car tax, which incentivises electric vehicles, had been delayed, not slashed.