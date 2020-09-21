Working in isolation facilities can be draining and stressful, psychologist says

A psychologist says defence force personnel are probably struggling with the mental strain of working in isolation facilities, for the same reasons health workers do.

An NZDF soldier. Source: Supplied

Yesterday RNZ reported that about 10 per cent of the nearly 2000 defence force staff surveyed by the military after working at managed isolation and quarantine facilities, required a check by a psychologist.

Psychologist Corina Grennell said medical professionals have talked to her about the stress of possibly passing on the virus to family members, and she believes this would also be a worry for those in the defence force working at the facilities.

She said being hypervigilant - having to stay on high alert all the time - is incredibly draining.

Grennell said being away from friends and family for extended periods can also be stressful.