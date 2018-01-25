 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Working group set up over polarising issue of freedom camping

share

Source:

NZN

Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis has announced the establishment of a working group to consider solutions towards freedom camping.

The council is banning freedom campers from Lake Hayes reserve and the Shotover delta.
Source: 1 NEWS

Freedom camping is on the rise in New Zealand and there have been regular stories in the media about some freedom campers who create a mess for local councils to clean up.

Mr Davis met today with 32 mayors and deputy mayors from across the country in Wellington about the issue.

"The meeting was very productive... the issues with freedom camping are not insurmountable and there is a clear willingness from everyone to work together and find solutions," he said.

The Tasman District Council has a draft bylaw which if passed would prohibit freedom camping in certain places.
Source: 1 NEWS

"Freedom camping is a complex area - [they] bring economic benefits to our regions, but the behaviour of a small percentage and the sheer increase in volume of freedom campers is causing real problems for some councils."

The mayors talked about a more consistent approach, including about enforcement and signage, more infrastructure in some areas and a review of the Freedom Camping Act, Mr Davis said.

He hoped there would be solutions in place before next summer.

The National Party were quick to decry the setting up of a working group, with tourism spokeswoman Jacqui Dean saying "actual decisions" were required.

Last summer the council saw parks become rubbish tips.
Source: 1 NEWS

National released a new private members' bill from East Coast MP Anne Tolley today which will put into law the freedom camping policy announced by the party at the last election.

"It will prohibit freedom camping more than 200 metres from public toilet facilities, provide more organisations with the right to restrict freedom camping, and provide for instant fines that have been issued to be collected by rental car companies," Ms Tolley said.

"Passing this bill through parliament would have an immediate positive impact on the behaviour of freedom campers. It will also give local authorities, NZ Transport Agency and Land Information NZ an easier way to collect instant fines."

Related

Tourism

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
A GFS/NCEP/US National Weather Service visualisation of Cyclone Hola''s predicted location at 7am, Monday March 12.

Cyclone Hola strengthens to powerful Category-4 storm, could bring 100km winds to North Island Sunday or next week

00:25
2
Andrew Frame's voice was nearly drowned out by the loud sound of rain on his work's roof.

LIVE: State Highway 5 reopens between Napier and Taupo after major flooding, NZTA urges caution on the roads


00:18
3
The Australian batsman can be seen piping up at the Proteas' keeper before their dressing room fracas.

Watch: 'You f****** sook' - new vision of Warner v de Kock spat emerges

00:40
4
Marthinus Swart was one of the last drivers allowed on the SH5 this morning before it closed due to surface flooding.

Raw video: Work colleagues take dramatic drive on flooded Napier-Taupo highway before it shut as torrential rain batters Hawke's Bay

5

Body found in Auckland boarding house confirmed to be that of missing actress Tania Ellwood

00:40
Marthinus Swart was one of the last drivers allowed on the SH5 this morning before it closed due to surface flooding.

Raw video: Work colleagues take dramatic drive on flooded Napier-Taupo highway before it shut as torrential rain batters Hawke's Bay

Marthinus Swart and his work colleague were some of the last people allowed on SH5 this morning before it closed due to surface flooding.

03:08
1 NEWS US Correspondent Rebecca Wright has all the action from the red carpet.

The Shape of Water takes out Best Picture at the 90th Oscars ceremony in LA

the film was a big winner on the night taking out four awards, including Best Director for Guillermo del Toro.

02:14
The alarming figures come as 2018 marks the 125th anniversary of women getting the vote in NZ.

Despite great strides being made, women take backwards step when it comes to senior workplace positions

2018 marks the 125th anniversary of women getting the vote in NZ.

00:25
Andrew Frame's voice was nearly drowned out by the loud sound of rain on his work's roof.

LIVE: State Highway 5 reopens between Napier and Taupo after major flooding, NZTA urges caution on the roads

The region is being battered by huge rainfall, with surface flooding hitting many areas.


01:39
The people surrounding Te Waikoropupu are seeking a Water Conservation Order to stop mining and irrigation of the land.

Golden Bay iwi fear NZ's largest freshwater spring will be 'ruined' by bottling proposal

The people surrounding Te Waikoropupu are seeking a Water Conservation Order to stop mining.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 