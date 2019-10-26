TODAY |

Workers trying to free stuck digger at Auckland beach in battle with tides

1 NEWS
Efforts to free the digger stuck in the mud at Auckland's Little Shoal Bay are underway, but it could take days as contractors compete with changing tides.

The digger became stuck on October 26 after it was used in efforts to help a stuck 4x4 - but the digger became stuck itself too.

Police say they are unsure how the digger came to get stuck in Little Shoal Bay. Source: 1 NEWS

Contractors have been out working since early this morning, but they can only do so during low tide. Once the tide comes in, they won't be able to go back out until later today.

It's expected to take days until the digger is fully removed.

The excavator became stuck in muddy sand at Little Shoal Bay on October 25. Source: 1 NEWS

Those involved with trying to get the piece of machinery out have to compete with the tide. Source: 1 NEWS
