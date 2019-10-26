Workers trying to free stuck digger at Auckland beach in battle with tides

Efforts to free the digger stuck in the mud at Auckland's Little Shoal Bay are underway, but it could take days as contractors compete with changing tides.

The digger became stuck on October 26 after it was used in efforts to help a stuck 4x4 - but the digger became stuck itself too.

Contractors have been out working since early this morning, but they can only do so during low tide. Once the tide comes in, they won't be able to go back out until later today.

It's expected to take days until the digger is fully removed.