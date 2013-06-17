 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Workers allegedly slept on floor at Christchurch bottling plant

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

Christchurch City Council is investigating a controversial water bottling plant in Belfast over alleged worker safety issues.

plastic bottle , water bottle

Source: Photos.com

Cloud Ocean Water, partially owned by the Ling Hai Group, has permission to draw millions of litres of water from bores north of Christchurch.

The anti-bottling group Aotearoa Water Action has filed legal proceeding against the Canterbury Regional Council over the consents, although a court date has not yet been set.

Christchurch City Council said a complaint against Cloud Ocean Water over worker safety had also been received today.

"We can confirm that we received a complaint earlier today and are currently investigating," Head of regulatory compliance Tracey Weston said.

"However, as this is a live enforcement matter we cannot comment further at this time."

It is understood the complaint includes details about workers sleeping on the floor and claims of unsafe boiler equipment.

Aotearoa Water Action lawyer Peter Richardson said he was not surprised about the alleged worker conditions.

"Our understanding from what we have been told is that this is a potentially very dangerous situation," he said.

"The regulators need to move very quickly on this to protect the workers on site."

This was not the first time Cloud Ocean Water had come under fire for worker safety issues.

WorkSafe New Zealand had been engaging with the company since last year on worker safety issues, which also included allegations of workers having to sleep on the floor.

Mr Richardson said he was disappointed working conditions had not seemed to have improved.

"We are very disappointed that it appears to be continuing and disappointed that the regulators have not been able to bring the practices on the site into line."

A WorkSafe spokesperson said it had been aware of health and safety concerns at the Cloud Ocean Water site since September 2017.

"WorkSafe understands that an external health and safety consultant has been engaged by the company to bring the site up to an acceptable standard for operation," the spokesperson said.

WorkSafe said it had not been officially notified about any new concerns since December 2017.

Cloud Ocean Water has been approached for comment.

An online job advertisement for the company said it was "undergoing a period of rapid growth".

Related

Employment

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle

Serious three-vehicle crash north of Wellington forces closure of State Highway One

00:28
2
Matthew Ramsey has lost his job and health professionals can't agree on a diagnosis.

Watch: Taranaki man talks about mystery illness that is eating away at his body

01:09
3
The pair’s chat about economic policy descended into the realms of pop-culture in the House today.

Watch: Winston Peters’ Ricky Martin reference lightens mood in Parliament during exchange with Simon Bridges


4
Chris Bush was shot dead at the Red Fox tavern just before midnight on the October 24 in 1987.

Identity of man accused of murdering publican at Waikato's Red Fox Tavern revealed


5
William Martin Wakefield

Name suppression lifts for man accused of murdering baby in Upper Hutt

01:02
Simon Bridges asked about one of the answers the then Deputy PM gave during the show.

Watch: Simon Bridges quizzes Winston Peters over answer he gave to Kiwi singer in web series Anika Moa Unleashed

The question was asked in the House but pertained by Moa's lighthearted online show.

01:09
The pair’s chat about economic policy descended into the realms of pop-culture in the House today.

Watch: Winston Peters’ Ricky Martin reference lightens mood in Parliament during exchange with Simon Bridges

The pair's chat about economic policy descended into the realms of pop-culture in the House today.

New Zealand's weather from January to June the story of 'two halves' - the warm and the wet

The latest number crunching from NIWA reveals some interesting statistics for the first half of the year.

04:17
Chris Chang leads TVNZ’s football experts to talk about England's thrilling victory over Colombia.

World Cup Chat: ‘The rules are being re-written’ England defies history, logic to reach quarter-finals

Chris Chang leads TVNZ’s football experts to talk about England's thrilling victory over Colombia.

William Martin Wakefield

Name suppression lifts for man accused of murdering baby in Upper Hutt

William Martin Wakefield is related to the five-month-old, but it is not his biological child.