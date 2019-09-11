Workers' advocate calls on Government to 'lead the way' by paying living wage

A living wage campaigner who works for E tū, a workers' union, is calling on the Government and local councils to "lead the way" in paying workers the living wage.

New figures released yesterday from Statistics New Zealand's Household Labour Force Survey show that almost 200,000 Kiwis – roughly the population of Hamilton – are working two or more jobs to make ends meet.

The survey revealed that those holding multiple jobs were largely employed women, at 8.4 per cent, and employed parents and caregivers of dependent children, at 8.3 per cent. Of those holding multiple jobs, the majority were aged 45 and older at 52.7 per cent.

E tū union's Fala Haulangi said what workers "are getting paid – especially when they're on the minimum wage" is "nowhere near enough".

The former commercial cleaner and Queen's Service Medal recipient said one woman she spoke to was unable to pay for her son, who had itchy eyes, to see a doctor.

"Twice a week, he comes back home itchy – his eyes are itchy all over – but she can't take him to see the doctor, the specialist, because she can't afford it, and so the poor son is just sitting there with itchy eyes," Ms Haulangi told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning.

"This is the reality of what our people are doing and how they live their lives out there, so the Government and council – they can do it, so do the right thing."

Ms Haulangi said some Kiwis are forced to look for another job because of the high cost of rent.

"The rent is so high, and some parents, they have five kids, six kids, and they just can't afford, and so that's what they do – they have to look for a job. Some people say, 'They need to go do this and that' – that's exactly what they're doing.'

"Some of them say to me, 'Fala, if we're getting paid the living wage – and that is $21.50 an hour, compared to the minimum wage, which is $17.70 – … we'll get rid of our part-time jobs and just stick to the eight hours job.'"

She said the workers she spoke to "don't want handouts from the Government", such as through subsidised housing, but to "be valued and respected by being paid the living wage rate."

"The Government can do it. They can lead the way by starting paying their cleaners and the security guards who cleans their buildings the living wage. They can afford it.

"Pay them the living wage, and then families will thrive."

Ms Haulangi said the Government has "no excuse" not to "lead the way in doing the right thing."