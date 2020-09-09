Worker at West Auckland public health service contracts Covid-19

Public health service Hāpai Te Hauora has confirmed a staff member at its West Auckland office has tested positive for Covid-19.

Hapai Te Hauora.

In a statement it says risk to other staff in the same Henderson building, who are not considered close contacts, is very low.

Auckland Regional Public Health Services identified the person’s close contacts, and these people have already been contacted and advised to get tested and to self-isolate for a full 14 days.

“The person, and their household members, have acted to protect the community with testing and self-isolation, and will remain in isolation until cleared by public health,” Hāpai Te Hauora said in a statement.

Hāpai Te Hauora is a non-clinical, non-client facing Public Health Service located in Henderson.