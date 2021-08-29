Worker at Sistema factory tests positive for Covid-19

A worker at the Sistema factory has been confirmed as a Covid-19 case, prompting the facility to close until Wednesday.

The case worked at the Māngere site, where around 700 people make plastic storage containers, on August 17.

Letters from the Auckland Regional Public Health Service have been sent out to those staff deemed to be a casual or close contact.

The factory will be closed from 10.00pm on Sunday night until 6.00am on Wednesday so a deep clean can be carried out.

News of the case at the factory comes as the Government warned on Sunday that tighter restrictions could be on the way after people have contracted Covid-19 at four workplaces.

The Prime Minister said on Sunday those four workplaces where Covid has been transmitted are not customer facing, but may be in places such as packaging or logistics.

“We need to cast our eyes over this with a Delta lens, do we need to change that up?”

Jacinda Ardern says it may not be on the factory floor, but before or after shifts or at morning tea breaks.