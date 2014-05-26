Worker left shaken after aggravated robbery of Christchurch petrol station

Two people have been arrested over an aggravated robbery at a Christchurch petrol station last night that left a worker shaken.

Police Source: 1 NEWS

Police say at around 11.35pm yesterday the group of five entered a petrol station at the intersection of Russley Road and Yaldhurst Road and threatened the attendant.

Members of the group allegedly stole property from the station and then left the scene in a grey car.

That car was seen by police on Ensors Road at around 1.45am and abandoned shortly after on Opawa Road.

Two of the occupants were arrested nearby and police are following positive lines of inquiry to locate all those involved.

Anyone who can help with information relating to any of three people yet to be located is being urged to contact Christchurch Police on (03) 363 7400.