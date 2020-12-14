Worker feels 'respected and valued' in new venture which prioritises Māori values

After working across food, construction and steel industries but never finding the right fit, Phillip Terepaia says he now feels "respected and valued" in new venture which prioritises Māori values.

Terepaia this morning told TVNZ1's Breakfast his journey had some "rough edges" before he came to Ngawaka Group, an organisation which leads the growth and success of high-quality, Māori-led businesses while protecting New Zealand's whenua and taonga.

Ngawaka doesn't just help people find jobs, though, it also helps find opportunities to upskill and advance when they may have otherwise been overlooked.

"To be quite honest it was not until I came to Ngawaka Group where I felt like I was respected and I was valued and that's what made me stick," Terepaia said.

"You go through those rough patches and eventually things will smooth out and I'm in that process and I love being a part of this company.

"For the past six months or so I'd been from businesses to businesses and nothing really stuck with me so once I ran into Phil [Ngawaka] and them they made me feel like I'm part of the family, I'm included, my thoughts are valued.

"For me, it's people like this I'm going to work hard for and I look forward to getting up in the morning to be there and be part of this family."

Also on Breakfast this morning, Phillip Ngawaka, the business development manager, said they started with one crew of six, but there are now around 150 people like Terepaia as part of the group.

"Touch wood, we're doing really well now, we're in a growth stage," he said.

Ngawaka said they are now expanding around the country, including in Christchurch and Palmerston North.

Around 50 per cent of the workers are Māori, but Ngawaka said they welcomed anyone.

"It started out at developing for Māori, but PIs [Pacific Islanders] - we'll take them all. Anyone who wants to be a part of this but it's just Māori values, whānau values," he said.

"It isn't just about the bottom line dollar.

"If we want a good workforce that turns up every day their home life and their whānau needs to be okay as well."

Terepaia agreed and said the company made him feel like a better whole person, not just as a worker.