Worker at Christchurch Hospital being treated as probable Covid-19 case

A health worker at Christchurch Hospital is being treated as a probable case of Covid-19.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The worker had close contact with a positive case outside of the hospital, the hospital confirmed to 1 NEWS this evening.

As a result, 11 others have been put into isolation, Canterbury DHB's Dr Sue Nightingale says.

One ward has been closed to new admissions as a precautionary measure.

"In order to protect their privacy we are not identifying their role," Dr Nightingale says.

"Staff on this ward are now routinely wearing masks to help protect patients."