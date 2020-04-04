Worker at Christchurch Hospital being treated as probable Covid-19 case

A health worker at Christchurch Hospital is being treated as a probable case of Covid-19.
The worker had close contact with a positive case outside of the hospital, the hospital confirmed to 1 NEWS this evening.
As a result, 11 others have been put into isolation, Canterbury DHB's Dr Sue Nightingale says.
One ward has been closed to new admissions as a precautionary measure.
"In order to protect their privacy we are not identifying their role," Dr Nightingale says.
"Staff on this ward are now routinely wearing masks to help protect patients."
There are 950 confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus in New Zealand, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said today.