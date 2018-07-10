 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Worker awarded more than $21,000 for botched dismissal

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

The Employment Relations Authority found that while the Gateway Trust acted fairly on one level, it failed on others during a restructuring after new managers took over in 2016.

Employment Relations Authority

Employment Relations Authority

Carolyn McFadden was found to have been unjustifiably dismissed from her role coordinating a service for young people, which she had set up in 2010 under the Gateway umbrella.

Gateway maintained she was justifiably dismissed by reason of redundancy following a restructure.

It is currently the largest NGO provider of mental health services in the top of the South Island, and employs around 60 staff with services in Nelson, Blenheim and Motueka.

It also provided a service called Snapshot which offered support for young people in the community who did not fall within the mental health criteria. Referrals were accepted from Oranga Tamariki - Ministry for Children, school councillors, police, GPs, and other community agencies.

The Snapshot service was set up by Ms McFadden in early 2010 under a contract with the Ministry of Social Development, and she was appointed its coordinator in December 2010.

In July 2016 a new senior management team was appointed at Gateway, and soon after embarked on a business analysis of the organisation and its service delivery.

A decision was made to restructure, to cope with an expected doubling of demand for mental health services over the next decade, while available resources to fund the services was expected to increase by only 30 to 40 percent.

The ERA found gaps in the process, including around the offer of alternative roles, and a lack of understanding of the pressure placed on Ms McFadden, who had to take leave during the process because of the stress.

ERA member David Appleton found that no fair and reasonable employer could have decided to have dismissed Ms McFadden in the circumstances that prevailed at the time without having first met with her face to face after she had recovered from her illness, and ascertained her intentions after she had the chance to reflect on her position in a calm and collected manner.

On that basis, the dismissal was unjustified procedurally, he said.

It was also unjustified substantively, as it could not be safely concluded that Ms McFadden would not have decided to have taken a role offered, if she had thought things over more calmly, after her initial shock had subsided.

"The fact that she was seeking reinstatement until the very end of the investigation meeting suggests that this may well have been the case," Mr Appleton said.

He believed that, if the entire and overall effects suffered by Ms McFadden were to be compensated for, he would be looking to award around $25,000 but that sum was excessive when considering the effects that were able to be compensated for, from the dismissal alone.

Ms McFadden was awarded $15,000 in compensation plus $6,106 in lost wages and $488 in holiday pay.

- By Tracey Neal

Related

Employment

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Urban aerial landscape view of traffic on Auckland city motorway. It is the most populous urban area in New Zealand.

Auckland double-decker bus passenger dies after falling down stairs

2
injecting injection vaccine vaccination medicine flu man doctor insulin health drug influenza concept - stock image

Two babies die in Samoa hospital minutes after receiving 'MMR' vaccinations; Investigation underway

00:34
3
Early this morning four boys were pulled out of the cave but eight are still underground.

Schoolmates of trapped Thai cave boys reveal their fears - 'I'm worried about their physical well-being'

00:37
4
NZNO members voted online and the majority did not want to take the offer.

Nurses' strike to go ahead on Thursday after latest pay offer rejected

5

What did the rescued Thai boys request for their first meal in hospital?

00:34
Early this morning four boys were pulled out of the cave but eight are still underground.

Schoolmates of trapped Thai cave boys reveal their fears - 'I'm worried about their physical well-being'

Students at Maesaiprasitsart school said they pray and meditate daily for the boys.

01:38
The Acting PM hopes Thursday’s industrial action by nurses can still be avoided.

Nurses' strike will cause 'disruption to health services nationwide' after ‘highest pay increase in 14 long years’ rejected - Winston Peters

But the Acting PM hopes Thursday's industrial action by nurses can still be avoided.


00:37
NZNO members voted online and the majority did not want to take the offer.

Nurses' strike to go ahead on Thursday after latest pay offer rejected

Potentially over 30,000 NZNO members would be involved in the 24 hour strike.

The aunt of coach Ekapol Chantawong shows a picture of the coach and his grandmother on a mobile phone screen, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand, Wednesday, July 4, 2018. With heavy rains forecast to worsen flooding in a cave in northern Thailand where 12 boys and their soccer coach are waiting to be extracted by rescuers, authorities say they might be forced to have them swim out through a narrow, underwater passage. The 13 are described as healthy and being looked after by medics inside the cave.(AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Thai cave rescue: Coach set to be last out, could face a wait because 'for safety, the best number is four' per trip

The 25-year-old coach Ekaphol "Ake" Chantawong faces two more days trapped in the Chiang Rai caves.

01:43
Two DHBs say a tax on unhealthy foods is overdue – but Mr Peters says people can run their own lives.

Winston Peters rails against 'namby-pamby state' potentially imposing a sugar tax, telling Jack Tame people can run their own lives

"We should be ensuring that people understand what's good for them and what's bad," Mr Peters told Breakfast.