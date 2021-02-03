Work underway to repair three-metre-deep sinkhole in central Wellington

Work is underway to repair a sinkhole which appeared in central Wellington after a storm water pipe broke this afternoon.

Traffic management has closed the left and centre lane on Jervois Quay, as well as the turning lane from Hunter Street, following the incident, Wellington Water said on Twitter.

The sinkhole was caused by a broken stormwater pipe, a Wellington City Council spokesperson told 1 NEWS.



The pipe has a one-metre radius and the hole is now three metres deep.



Officials are now surveying the extent of the damage from the erosion.