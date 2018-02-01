Work underway on dozens of state houses in west Auckland

 

Work has started on a state housing development in Auckland's New Lynn suburb.

Plan outlining a factory built ready to assemble house created by Toa Architects.

Source: Te Karere

The 82 homes, housing up to 292 people, will be completed by mid-2020.

The first of them will be ready within the first half of next year.

Housing Minister Phil Twyford was at the site today.

"These homes will be designed and built to modern standards, with double glazing, insulation, thermal curtains and low-maintenance planting," he said.

"They are close to the New Lynn town centre and near public transport."

Previously there were 16 state houses on the site, built in the 1940s and no longer matching the needs of today's Housing NZ tenants.

Mr Twyford said building more state houses was crucial to addressing the national housing crisis.

"Not only will it help reduce homelessness, it will take some of the pressure off our limited private rental market."

