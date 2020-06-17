Work to repair Kaikōura coastline damaged in 2016 earthquake nears completion

Construction work to repair damage caused by the 2016 earthquake on the Kaikōura coastline is almost complete.

Over six million hours have been spent on the project, which is due to be completed on December 15, exactly three years since State Highway 1 was re-opened.

But there are still more than 50 milestones to meet in the area, including the completion of rail tunnels, bridge strengthening and permanent rockfall protection.

The reopening of SH1 in 2017 restored the coastal highway link from Picton to Christchurch.

