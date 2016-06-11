 

Work to pedestrianise One Tree Hill starts

Work to pedestrianise the summit of One Tree Hill in Auckland is set to begin.

The trees will be thinned over time until one remains on the famous summit which has been barren for 16 years.

The Maungakiekie summit road, which is extremely narrow in places, has long been criticised as one of the most unsafe roads for visitors to Auckland, with pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles all competing for space.

Near misses are regularly reported.

From today, work will start on reconfiguring the summit road entrance off Olive Grove and installing a new automated gate.

The work will take four to six weeks to complete.

When finished, the Auckland landmark will permanently close to all motor vehicles including motorbikes and scooters.

