Work to pedestrianise Auckland's One Tree Hill to start later this month

Work to pedestrianise the summit of One Tree Hill in Auckland is set to begin.

One Tree Hill. Source: Tupuna Maunga Authority.

The Maungakiekie summit road, which is extremely narrow in places, has long been criticised as one of the most unsafe roads for visitors to Auckland, with pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles all competing for space.

Near misses are regularly reported.

From March 26 work will start on reconfiguring the summit road entrance off Olive Grove and installing a new automated gate.

The work will take four to six weeks to complete.

When finished, the Auckland landmark will permanently close to all motor vehicles including motorbikes and scooters.

However there will be continued vehicle access for people with limited mobility and who cannot walk.

Paul Majurey, Chair of the Tūpuna Maunga Authority says the change recognises the maunga as sites of immense cultural and historical significance.

"The Auckland maunga were among the largest and most notable pā (fortified villages) in Aotearoa.

"Occupied by Ngā Mana Whenua o Tāmaki Makaurau for a millennium, they were the most extensive network of monumental and defendable settlements throughout the Pacific.

"They were home to many iwi /hapū, and were sites of birth, marriage, battle and burial," says Mr Majurey.

"Maungakiekie was one of the largest pā in the region and some of the best-preserved records of early Māori life in Tāmaki Makaurau can be seen here in the many terraces and pits shaped for dwellings, agriculture and defence."

"To Mana Whenua, the tihi of a maunga holds great spiritual and cultural significance and has always been a place to be treated with respect and reverence. Honouring these values alongside creating an enhanced experience for pedestrians is at the heart of the vehicle access changes.

"Maungakiekie was one of the largest pā in the region and some of the best-preserved records of early Māori life in Tāmaki Makaurau can be seen here in the many terraces and pits shaped for dwellings, agriculture and defence."